A pair of Game 2 NBA conference semifinal playoff matchups are set for Wednesday. In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are 7.5-point favorites vs. the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. In the West, the Spurs are 9.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. The total is 215.5 in both matchups.

What are the NBA best bets for Wednesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Wednesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, May 6

After simulating all three games 10,000 times, the model is backing New York (-7.5) to cover the spread in the 76ers vs. Knicks matchup. Philadelphia, the seventh-seed in the Eastern Conference, is 25-21 on the road, including the postseason. The 76ers had averaged 115.9 points during the regular season, which was 14th-best in the NBA, while allowing just 116.1, 19th-best in the league. Tyrese Maxey is projected by the SportsLine model to score 25.4 points on Wednesday, as five 76ers are forecasted to score 13.1 or more points.

New York is forecast to be led in scoring by Jalen Brunson, who is projected to score 28.2 points. In all, five Knicks players are forecasted to score 11.8 points or more. New York averaged 116.5 points, which was the 10th-best scoring offense in the NBA. The model is projecting the Knicks to win by 13 points, making New York (-7.5) the play in 67% of simulations, giving this an A-rating. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Knicks at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Wednesday, May 6

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in more than 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.