Monday's playoff schedule features three NBA first-round matchups, including two Game 4 matchups and one Game 5 contest. In the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are 2.5-point favorites vs. the Magic at 8 p.m. ET. In the West, the Thunder are 10.5-point favorites over the Suns at 9:30 p.m. ET, while the Nuggets are 11.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves at 10:30 p.m. ET. The totals are 214.5, 213.5 and 222.5, respectively, in those matchups.

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +1500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Monday, April 27

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing Detroit (-2.5) to cover the spread in the Pistons vs. Magic matchup. Orlando is in position to go up 3-1 in the series, but Detroit is the top seed in the East for a reason. The Pistons had the eighth-best scoring offense in the league during the regular season, averaging 117.8 points. They also allowed the third-fewest points at 109.6. Cade Cunningham is projected by the SportsLine model to score 25.5 points on Monday, as five Pistons in all are forecasted to score 10.4 points or more.

Paolo Banchero of the Magic, meanwhile, is projected to score 23.3 points. In all, five Orlando players are forecasted to score 10.7 points or more. The model is projecting the Pistons to win by five points, making Detroit (-2.5) the play in 60% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Pistons at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Monday, April 27

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +1500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.