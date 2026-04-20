Monday's NBA schedule features three first-round playoff matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are -8.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook vs. the Raptors in the 7 p.m. ET matchup, while the Knicks are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Hawks in the 8 p.m. ET game. The totals are 222.5, 216.5 and 231.5, respectively, in those matchups. Among the notable player prop include Scottie Barnes at over/under 18.5 points scored, while Julius Randle's points scored line is 18.5.

What are the NBA best bets for Monday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Monday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +2200. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Monday, April 20

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Knicks to cover the 5.5-point spread in the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup.

The Knicks have had the upper hand overall against the Hawks this season, winning three of the last four matchups, including two by three points. In Saturday's series opener, New York earned a 113-102 win. Both teams are expected to be at full strength. Jalen Brunson is projected to lead the Knicks with 27.5 points.

The model is projecting New York to win by double digits, making the Knicks (-5.5) the play in 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Knicks at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Monday, April 20

The model also has locked in two more picks, including a money line play that hits in nearly 80% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +2200? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.