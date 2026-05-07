Two NBA conference semifinal Game 2 playoff matchups will be played on Thursday. In the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET, with the total at 215.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the West, the Thunder are 15.5-point favorites over the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET, with the total at 210.5. Luka Doncic and Jalen Williams remain out for the Lakers and Thunder, respectively.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over +500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, May 7

After simulating all two games 10,000 times, the model is backing Oklahoma City (-15.5) to cover the spread in the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup. Oklahoma City, the top seed in the Western Conference, is 44-11 on its home court, including the postseason. The Thunder had averaged 119.0 points during the regular season, which was fifth-best in the NBA, while allowing just 107.9, second-best in the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected by the SportsLine model to score 30.8 points on Thursday, as three Thunder players are forecasted to score 13.5 or more points.

Los Angeles is forecast to be led in scoring by LeBron James, who is projected to score 21.7 points. But no other Lakers are forecasted to reach 20 points. L.A. has been dominated all year by OKC, going 0-5 over the course of the regular and postseason, with a 27-point average margin of defeat. The model is projecting the Thunder to win by 16 points, making Oklahoma City (-15.5) the play. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Thunder at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Thursday, May 7

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in well over 50% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of well over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.