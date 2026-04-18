2026 NBA playoffs live updates: Cavaliers vs. Raptors score as first round gets started

The 2026 NBA playoffs get started Saturday with a quartet of Game 1s

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The 2026 NBA playoffs have arrived. The first round tips off Saturday with four Game 1s: Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Knicks vs. Hawks and Lakers vs. Rockets. The other four first-round series get started Sunday.

The Cavs, Nuggets and Knicks, all higher seeds in their matchups, are favored on their home floors in Game 1. That's not the case for the fourth-seeded Lakers, however. Missing both Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, the Lakers and LeBron James are five-point underdogs in Game 1.

The postseason field has already been trimmed from 20 teams to 16 as the Play-In Tournament wrapped up Friday night. The Heat, Clippers, Hornets and Warriors were all knocked out during the play-in, while the 76ers, Magic, Trail Blazers and Suns made the playoff field.

NBA playoff schedule, scores: April 18

Odds via FanDuel

  • Game 1: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) vs. No. 5 Raptors, 1 p.m., Prime 
  • Game 1: No. 3 Nuggets (-7) vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m., Prime 
  • Game 1: No. 3 New York Knicks (-5.5) vs. No. 6 Hawks, 6 p.m., Prime 
  • Game 1: No. 4 Lakers (+5) vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo 

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the day's action. Follow along below.

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Cavaliers break the game open

The Cavaliers have started the third quarter on a 21-6 run to build a 22-point lead. The Raptors have more turnovers (three) than made field goals (two) in the first six minutes of the third, while the Cavaliers are 8 of 13 from the field in the frame thus far. It has just been too easy for the Cavaliers to score today. 

Max Strus has been on fire to start the third and is up to 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting off the bench

Jack Maloney
April 18, 2026, 6:48 PM
Apr. 18, 2026, 2:48 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Cavaliers 61 -- Raptors 54

RJ Barrett's 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer prevented the Cavaliers from taking a double-digit lead into the break, but the home team took control of the game late in the second frame. The Raptors continue to make shots, but they have not been able to stop the Cavaliers on the other end, or keep them off the free throw line. 

The Cavaliers has made more free throws (13) than the Raptors have attempted (9), and Cleveland's nine-point advantage at the line is nearly identical to margin. 

As expected, James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are running the show. They have combined for 28 points and 10 assists. 

Jack Maloney
April 18, 2026, 6:17 PM
Apr. 18, 2026, 2:17 pm EDT
 
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Raptors keep making shots

The Raptors were so-so on offense this season, in part becuase they weren't a good 3-point shooting team. They were 26th in attempts per game and 21st in percentage. They're 5 of 10 so far in Game 1, however. That, combined with some strong mid-range shooting (5 of 9), has allowed the Raptors to stay right in this game

Jack Maloney
April 18, 2026, 6:04 PM
Apr. 18, 2026, 2:04 pm EDT
 
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First quarter: Cavaliers 35 -- Raptors 31

It has to be discouraging for the Raptors that they got three 3-pointers from Scottie Barnes, shot 63.2% from the field and put up 31 points in the first quarter and are still down by four. It's going to be very difficult for the Raptors to sustain that kind of offense, and their path to pulling off an upset in this series is on the defensive end. If the Cavaliers are going to score this easily, that's a major issue for the Raptors. 

Donovan Mitchell has eight points to lead the way for the Cavs, who have six players with at least four points already and have gotten to the line for 10 free throws. 

Jack Maloney
April 18, 2026, 5:44 PM
Apr. 18, 2026, 1:44 pm EDT
 
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Allen dunking all over the Raptors

Jarrett Allen was tied for 12th in the league in dunks (123) this season, and has been feasting since the Cavaliers acquired James Harden. That hasn't changed early in Game 1 against the Raptors. We're just five minutes in and Allen has already throw down three dunks to help the Cavs jump in front. 

Jack Maloney
April 18, 2026, 5:19 PM
Apr. 18, 2026, 1:19 pm EDT
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