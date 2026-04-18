2026 NBA playoffs live updates: Cavaliers vs. Raptors score as first round gets started

The 2026 NBA playoffs have arrived. The first round tips off Saturday with four Game 1s: Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Knicks vs. Hawks and Lakers vs. Rockets. The other four first-round series get started Sunday.

The Cavs, Nuggets and Knicks, all higher seeds in their matchups, are favored on their home floors in Game 1. That's not the case for the fourth-seeded Lakers, however. Missing both Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, the Lakers and LeBron James are five-point underdogs in Game 1.

The postseason field has already been trimmed from 20 teams to 16 as the Play-In Tournament wrapped up Friday night. The Heat, Clippers, Hornets and Warriors were all knocked out during the play-in, while the 76ers, Magic, Trail Blazers and Suns made the playoff field.

NBA playoff schedule, scores: April 18

Odds via FanDuel

Game 1: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) vs. No. 5 Raptors, 1 p.m., Prime

Game 1: No. 3 Nuggets (-7) vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m., Prime

Game 1: No. 3 New York Knicks (-5.5) vs. No. 6 Hawks, 6 p.m., Prime

Game 1: No. 4 Lakers (+5) vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the day's action. Follow along below.