The first Tuesday of the 2026 NBA playoffs features a trio of Game 2 matchups, two of which have double-digit spreads. Those are Celtics vs. 76ers (+14.5) and Spurs vs. Blazers (+11.5), while the other contest is Lakers vs. Rockets (-4.5), with those NBA odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. You can target alternate lines with longshot picks for an NBA parlay, while predicting a top scorer is also an NBA prop one can seek. Luke Kennard's 27 points were nine more than anyone in Game 1, and predicting a similar performance could result in a huge payday.

Kennard being the top scorer in Game 2 of Rockets vs. Lakers would notch a +2300 payout. That could be a standalone NBA playoffs bet, or you could string it along with other player props and predictions in your Tuesday NBA parlay. Before locking in any Tuesday NBA picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in six NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over $1.5 million. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, April 21

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one of the NBA parlay legs the model is backing San Antonio's De'Aaron Fox to score 20+ points (+190 at FanDuel). Fox elevates his game in the postseason, where he averages 26.1 points compared to 21.1 points in his regular season career. He's scored at least 20 points in six of eight career playoff games and has at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games versus Portland.

Since joining the Spurs in 2025, Fox has averaged 24.5 points against the Trail Blazers. Portland has also struggled in preventing points away from home recently, allowing 118.4 points over its last five road games. Fox is expected to take advantage of that suspect defense as the model projects him to have 20.2 points in Game 2, making his a prop to target for an NBA longshot parlay. See which other NBA parlay picks to make on Tuesday, and you can bet on Fox' scoring props at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, April 21

The model also has locked in five more picks, including a first scorer basket prop that has a massive return of over +3000 in a longshot parlay that pays over $1.5 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday that could unlock a $1.5 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.