There will be a new slam dunk champion as three-time winner Mac McClung won't be taking part in the 2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest. Carter Bryant (Spurs), Jaxson Hayes (Lakers), Keshad Johnson (Heat) and Jase Richardson (Magic) compries the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk field. The dunk contest features a two-round format, with judges scoring each dunk. In Round 1, all four players will attempt two dunks, and the combined score will determine the top two who advance to the final round. Each finalist will then attempt two more dunks, with the higher combined score determining the champion. The 2026 Slam Dunk contest will be the third and final event on All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 5 p.m. ET and also includes the Shooting Stars and 3-Point Contest.

Bryant enters as the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest favorite at +180 at FanDuel. He is followed by Jaxson Hayes (+250), Keshad Johnson (+320) and Jase Richardson (+350).

Top 2026 NBA Slam Dunk contest picks, predictions

One shocker: Barner is fading Hayes. The 25-year-old Los Angeles Lakers center is a seven-year veteran, who has played in 43 games, including six starts, averages 6.5 points in 17.3 minutes per game. He is known for impressive highlight dunks. In a 129-118 win over the Chicago Bulls last month, he made a steal before racing to the other end for a between-the-legs dunk to end the game. It whipped the road crowd at the United Center in Chicago into a frenzy.

Barner, however, doesn't like the fact that Hayes is tall. "Hayes is listed as 7-feet tall. Dwight Howard (6-11) and Larry Nance (6-10) are the only players at least 6-10 to win the award, so I'm eliminating Hayes from consideration," Barner told SportsLine. Barner prefers another player over Hayes. You can see who to back here.

How to make 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks

NBA 2026 Slam Dunk Contest odds, field

(FanDuel odds)

Carter Bryant +180

Jaxson Hayes +250

Keshad Johnson +320

Jase Richardson +350