The annual exhibition of high-flyers will be on display at the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk contest on Saturday night. The four-man field features two rookies in Jase Richardson and Carter Bryant, as well as two vets in Jaxson Hayes and Keshad Johnson. Mac McClung, who has won each of the last three competitions, won't be going for an unprecedented fourth victory at the Slam Dunk Contest 2026. Each player will have two dunks in the first round, with those with the highest average score advancing to the finals, which will also consist of two dunks.

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will host the NBA Slam Dunk contest, the third event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 5 p.m. ET. The latest 2026 NBA Slam Dunk contest odds via FanDuel Sportsbook have Bryant as the +180 favorite, followed by Hayes at +250. Johnson comes in at +320, while Richardson -- son of two-time slam dunk champion Jason Richardson -- is the biggest longshot at +350. Bryant and Hayes are the favorites to qualify for the finals at -155 and -140, respectively.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and a founding member of the Early Edge podcast. He's excelled in multiple sports, and enters the All-Star break having nailed eight of his past 13 NBA prop picks.

One shocker: Hartstein is fading Bryant, despite being the +180 outright favorite. The Spurs rookie clearly has lots of promise as an overall player, as just three days before the dunk contest, San Antonio cut former top-10 pick Jeremy Sochan to get Bryant on the court more. But with Bryant's youthful exuberance also comes a bit of risk, as he's gone on record in saying one of his planned dunks will "test my limits," which sounds like a great idea on paper. However, adding complexity to a dunk raises the probability of then missing that dunk, which would hurt his score from the judges.

Missed dunks have been an issue for the rookie in games, as he's only connected on nine dunks across 14 dunk attempts (64.3%). Granted those came against defenses, but for comparison, those five missed dunks are more than Johnson and Richardson combined this season, while Hayes has connected on 90.4% of his dunks.

Additionally, nearly all of Bryant's dunks have come in garbage time, so the unknown of how he'll perform when the spotlight is on him is yet another reason to fade the favorite. You can see who to back here.

NBA 2026 Slam Dunk contest odds, field

(FanDuel odds)

Carter Bryant +180

Jaxson Hayes +250

Keshad Johnson +320

Jase Richardson +350