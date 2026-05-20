Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference finals was an instant classic as the San Antonio Spurs went on the road and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double overtime. Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, while Dylan Harper added 24 points and seven steals. The top-seeded Thunder will look to bounce back and salvage the split at home on Wednesday in Game 2 as the 2026 NBA playoffs roll on. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list OKC as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under is 216.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Thunder predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 132-92 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,211 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -7.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 216.5 points Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -247, Spurs +201 Spurs vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

After studying Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle, Barner is leaning Under 216.5 total points. Game 1 produced 237 combined points, but that is heavily skewed because of the game going into double OT. With that scenario unlikely to play out again, Barner has looked at the first 48 minutes from Game 1 and is envisioning a tight, low-scoring matchup in Game 2.

"There were a combined 202 points scored in regulation in Game 1," Barner told SportsLine. "We already know how suffocating the Thunder's defense can be, but the Spurs are also up to the task on that end of the floor. The Thunder also don't shoot a ton of 3-pointers, which can be a problem for this series with Wembanyama lurking at the rim. Look for another low-scoring matchup." See his Spurs vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Thunder vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

Barner has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the expert who is on a 132-92 roll on NBA picks, and find out.