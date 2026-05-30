2026 NBA Western Conference Finals odds, predictions: Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 picks by expert who's 140-97

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line on Saturday night when the San Antonio Spurs battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference finals series. San Antonio evened the series at 3-3 with an emphatic 118-91 win on Thursday night. The Spurs (62-20), who won the Southwest Division, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2013-14. The Thunder (64-18), the top seed in the conference, are looking to win back-to-back NBA titles.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 22-18. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the Spurs vs. Thunder predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 140-97 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,444 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -3.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 212.5 points Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Spurs +127, Thunder -152 Spurs vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

After studying Thunder vs. Spurs from every angle, Barner is leaning Over 212.5 total points. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in seven of the last 10 Oklahoma City games and in eight of the last 10 San Antonio games. The Thunder also had the fifth-best scoring offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 119 points per game, while the Spurs were third at 119.8.

The Over is 5-1 in Oklahoma City games when the line was between 211 and 214, and 6-5 in 11 head-to-head meetings in 2025-26, including the regular season. The Over is also 55-41 in all Oklahoma City games this season, so Barner expects lots of points on the scoreboard. See his Spurs vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Spurs vs. Thunder at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

Barner is leaning Over on the total, and he has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 140-97 roll on NBA picks, and find out.