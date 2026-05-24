2026 NBA Western Conference finals odds, predictions: Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 picks from expert on 136-93 run

The 2026 NBA Western Conference finals continue with a Game 4 matchup on Sunday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder holding a 2-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. OKC took Game 3, 123-108, to give San Antonio back-to-back defeats for the first time since mid-January. The Spurs have not lost three in a row all season as they'll look to tie this series before heading back to Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for OKC, while Ajay Mitchell (calf) is out.

Tipoff for Game 4 from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 5-3 both outright and against the spread versus OKC this season. San Antonio is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. San Antonio is at -150 on the money line (risk $150 to win $100). Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the Spurs vs. Thunder predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 136-93 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,493 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Spurs -2.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 219.5 points Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Spurs -150, Thunder +124 Spurs vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Thunder vs. Spurs predictions

After studying Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle, Barner is leaning Over 218.5 total points. The Over is a combined 18-7 for these teams during the 2026 NBA playoffs, and the total has been eclipsed in each of the first three games of this series. San Antonio has seen the Over hit in eight straight contests, while Oklahoma City has seen the Over hit in six straight. Given these trends, Barner is firmly behind the total being surpassed again.

"Even with the Spurs struggling to make shots, these two teams combined for 231 points in Game 3. That's the fewest points scored for any of the three games of this series," Barner told SportsLine. "As good as both teams can be on the defensive end, they are also loaded with great scoring threats. They can also create points off steals. The over is the way to go for Game 4." See his Spurs vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Thunder vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

Barner has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Spurs, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the expert who is on a 136-93 roll on NBA picks, and find out.