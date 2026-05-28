2026 NBA Western Conference Finals odds, predictions: Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 picks by expert who's 138-97

The San Antonio Spurs will look to stay alive in the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference Finals when they battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 on Thursday night. Oklahoma City is coming off a 127-114 win on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. The Thunder (64-18), who were the top seed in the West, are looking to win back-to-back NBA championships. The Spurs (62-20), who were the second seed after winning the Southwest Division, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2013-14.

Tip-off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 21-18. San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the Thunder vs. Spurs predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 138-97 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,244 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Thunder vs. Spurs from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -3.5 at FanDuel Thunder vs. Spurs over/under: 219.5 points Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Thunder +134, Spurs -159 Thunder vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

After studying Thunder vs. Spurs from every angle, Barner is leaning Over 219.5 total points. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 10 Oklahoma City games, and in nine of the last 10 San Antonio games. The Thunder also had the fifth-best scoring offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 119 points per game, while the Spurs were third at 119.8.

The Over is 5-3 in Oklahoma City games when the line was between 218 and 221, and 7-5 in San Antonio games with a similar line. The Over is also 55-40 in all Oklahoma City games this season as Barner expects lots of points on the scoreboard. See his Thunder vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Thunder vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Thunder vs. Spurs picks

Hartstein has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 138-97 roll on NBA picks, and find out.