2026 NBA Western Conference finals odds, predictions: Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 picks by expert on 134-94 run

The Spurs went to Oklahoma City and earned the split to steal home-court advantage in their 2026 NBA playoff series. Now Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference finals arrives on Friday, with San Antonio looking to take a 2-1 series lead in front of its home fans. The Spurs are dealing with some notable injuries in the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (adductor) both listed as questionable. OKC, meanwhile, lists forward Jalen Williams (hamstring) as questionable.

Tipoff from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list San Antonio as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under is 218.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the Spurs vs. Thunder predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 134-94 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,183 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Spurs -1.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 218.5 points Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Spurs -127, Thunder +107 Spurs vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

After studying Spurs vs. Thunder from every angle, Barner is leaning Over 218.5 total points. Game 1 produced 237 combined points -- albeit with the help of double overtime -- but then the teams hit a similar number in 48 minutes in Game 2. Four of seven games between these teams have cleared the total this season, and Thunder games have gone Over at a 57% clip this season.

"These teams combined to score 235 points in Game 2," Barner told SportsLine. "That was with Fox out and Williams only playing seven minutes. Ajay Mitchell has thrived whenever Williams has been sidelined, so he can help keep the Thunder's offense rolling. Role players tend to perform better at home, so that should help the Spurs' bench if Fox and/or Harper are out. There are enough efficient scorers on both sides to make this Over appealing." See his Spurs vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Thunder vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

Barner has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the expert who is on a 134-94 roll on NBA picks, and find out.