3 and D Podcast: Back to Reality

Talking Pacers loss and previewing the Rockets

We have entered into a partnership with Dash Radio to air the show twice per week. The show will be on the Dash Radio NBA channel, Nothin' But Net.

Mark talks about the loss to the Pacers, what the Grizzlies need to do, and what went wrong for the Grizzlies third straight loss.

We hear from Marc Gasol, Chandler Parsons, and Coach David Fizdale post game and what they thought went wrong in the loss to the Pacers.

In the second segment Mark talks to Max Croes from The Dream Shake to break down how the Grizzlies will matchup against the Houston Rockets in the final game of the season.

