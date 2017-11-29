3 and D Podcast: Breaking down the Fizdale firing

Talking with Joe Mullinax about what it all means

The Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale on Monday afternoon. Marc Gasol and David Fizdale had some interesting comments after the loss the the Brooklyn Nets that may or may not have lead to the firing of Fizdale. Mark breaks down the situation of what happened, how it happened and where the Grizzlies go from here.

Mark also talks with Joe Mullinax, site manager for Grizzly Bear Blues, about the firing and what he thinks it all means for the Grizzlies. They also talk about where the Grizzlies go from here and how J.B. Bickerstaff will do as his first week on the job.

As always you can find the show on the Dash Radio NBA channel, Nothin’ But Net. You can hear it on online or on the Dash Radio app every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm central! You can still listen here or subscribe in the iTunes store.

It's all on a new episode of the 3 and D Podcast! Follow us on Twitter @3andDPod and be sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes so you never miss an episode!

Thank you for listening and for following along with 3 and D all season long!