3 and D Podcast: Grizzlies are in a funk

Mark and Joe talk about what is going on around the league. How have the Celtics won 16 straight and what is wrong with the Cavaliers. They talk about if the Bucks will continue to be mediocre or if they will start stringing together some wins and if the Thunder will get anymore scoring on the wing to help their ball dominant players.

Mark and Joe also talk about what ails the Grizzlies and how they can snap out of their 5 game losing funk. Marc Gasol has been playing like everyone wants him to and the Grizzlies still lose because other players have not held up their end of the deal. The guys talk about the Grizzlies main problems and some other positive sides to the team right now.

As always you can find the show on the Dash Radio NBA channel, Nothin’ But Net. You can hear it on online or on the Dash Radio app every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm central! You can still listen here or subscribe in the iTunes store.

It's all on a new episode of the 3 and D Podcast! Follow us on Twitter @3andDPod and be sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes so you never miss an episode!

Thank you for listening and for following along with 3 and D all season long!