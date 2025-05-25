Pacers forward Pascal Siakam put on a show in Indiana's Game 2 victory over the Knicks, finishing with 39 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Siakam has now recorded five or more rebounds in six of his last seven contests. His effectiveness as a scorer and rebounder is a big reason why the Pacers enter Sunday's showdown with a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Knicks. Game 3 of Knicks vs. Pacers is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Our model expects Siakam will have another strong showing for Sunday NBA player props on betting sites. Siakam will likely be a popular piece of a Knicks vs. Pacers same-game parlay at online betting sites, with Indiana favored by two points at home. You can also check out our Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 SGP.

One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for today's slate.

Best Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA props:



Pascal Siakam Over 6.5 rebounds (-108)

Ben Mathurin Over 10.5 points + rebounds (-105)

Jalen Brunson Under 31.5 points (-120)

Siakam has recorded only five rebounds in each of his first two meetings with the Knicks in the postseason, but he's averaging 6.4 rebounds per game at home in the 2025 NBA playoffs. New York is connecting on 45.2% of its field goals in the postseason, giving Siakam and his teammates ample opportunities to rack up rebounds. The model also notes that in five of his last eight games where Siakam competes at home while favored and against opponents with a winning record, he frequently exceeds his total rebounds expectation, averaging 8.2 total rebounds per game.

SportsLine's model is predicting Siakam will finish with 8.1 rebounds on Sunday, rating this prop as a 4-star pick.

Mathurin is coming off a disappointing showing in the Game 2 win. He played only 11 minutes and finished with zero points, zero rebounds and one assist. This presents a strong buy-low opportunity on Mathurin, who averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the regular season.

"Despite a recent 3-1 under stretch and a 10.8 average over his last nine games, his home splits are elite: he's 37-4 (90.2%) to the over on this line at home, averaging 21.5 points + rebounds compared to 18.7 on the road."

Brunson has been the engine for New York's offense thus far in this series. He scored 43 points in Game 1 and then poured in 36 points in Game 2. He's taken at least 25 shots from the field in each of those contests, but he could take a different approach with New York heading into what feels like a must-win game on Sunday. In addition, Brunson has scored 29 or fewer points in each of his last three road playoff appearances.

The model also points out that when playing on the road as an underdog, Brunson has missed his total points market in 10 of his last 14 games, maintaining an average of 24.7 points per contest. The model is projecting that Brunson will finish with 27.1 points in Game 3, rating this prop as a 4-star pick.