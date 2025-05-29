Pascal Siakam had strong performances against the Knicks this week, so the Pacers forward won't be underestimated. Siakam is coming off his second 30-point performance of the series as the Pacers travel to New York for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Thursday with an 8 p.m. ET start. The model projects Siakam to go Over his 29.5 points + rebounds + assists total on betting sites in its Thursday NBA player props with the Pacers having a chance to close the series in Game 5 and advance to the 2025 NBA Finals against the Thunder. He's gone Over this total with just points alone in two games, so Siakam could be a popular piece in a Knicks vs. Pacers same-game parlay at online sports betting sites. You can also check out our Pacers vs. Knicks SGP for Game 5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for today's slate. The NBA odds could change, so act now for maximum value. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

Although Turner has gone Under this total in three of four games, he finished with exactly 19 points + rebounds in two contests, so he's rarely been far from the number. The model projects Turner for a 23.4 points + rebounds total after he averaged 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds (22.1 total) during the regular season. The Knicks are in desperation mode and moving Mitchell Robinson from the bench to the starting lineup didn't lead to a Game 4 victory, so Oh wouldn't be surprised to see Robinson return to a more limited role, which gives Turner better opportunities at rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable following a knee injury suffered late in Game 4, and even though it seems unlikely Towns would miss the game, his defense could be hindered.

"Mitchell Robinson starting and playing more minutes has helped New York build big rebounding advantages, but in Game 4, his +/- was -20, so maybe that leads Thibs to go back to his 'beloved' strategy of running the Villanova players into the ground," Oh said. "If Robinson is not on the floor more than 18 minutes, then that gives Turner some opportunity to operate down low more than usual."

"Mitchell Robinson starting and playing more minutes has helped New York build big rebounding advantages, but in Game 4, his +/- was -20, so maybe that leads Thibs to go back to his 'beloved' strategy of running the Villanova players into the ground," Oh said. "If Robinson is not on the floor more than 18 minutes, then that gives Turner some opportunity to operate down low more than usual."

Pascal Siakam Over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists (-104)

Siakam is averaging 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists this series for a 33.9 PRA total. He's been near-unstoppable in two of the four games in this series, including Game 2 in New York with 39 points to go well Over this total in points alone. He had a 28 PRA total in Game 1 in New York, finishing just Under this number, but after having 30 points on Tuesday and with the Pacers being one win away from wrapping up the series and advancing to the NBA Finals, the model projects another big-time performance from Siakam.

The model projects Sikam for a 33.2 PRA total for Thursday. He's also gone Over his PRA number in 12 of his last 18 road games against a top 10 defense, averaging a 33.2 PRA score over that stretch. The 31-year-old averaged 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists (30.3 PRA) on the road this season over 32.3 minutes per game and Siakam is averaging 37 minutes per game this series.

Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 assists (-130)

The Knicks' offense is often only as successful as Brunson makes it, and in a win-or-go-home Game 5 in their home arena, you'd expect Brunson and the Knicks to come out Thursday aggressive. Brunson has at least seven assists in six of seven home playoff games this year, including 11 assists in Game 2 against the Pacers. He has only six total assists over the last two games, but that provides some buy-low opportunity on the New York point guard who averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, the eighth-most in the league.

The model projects Brunson for 7.9 assists on Thursday as he's averaging 7.5 assists per game over his last 10 home contests. The 28-year-old guard will still look to score often as he's averaging 33.3 ppg this series, but the Pacers know that and will also challenge to get the ball out of his hands. Brunson is a proven finisher and creator, so with New York's season on the line and the Knicks looking to avoid going 0-3 at Madison Square Garden this postseason, the model projects Brunson to be an all-around factor on Thursday. DraftKings Sportsbook is offereing the best odds at -130, and with a DraftKings promo code, you can earn $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

