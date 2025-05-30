The New York Knicks were able to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, returning the Eastern Conference Finals to Indiana on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks had their best performance of the series in a 111-94 wire-to-wire victory, but New York will need two more of those to climb out of the 3-1 deficit it faced after losing Game 4 in Indiana. Pascal Siakam returns home, where he's had some of his most dominant performances this postseason. The model is projecting another strong all-around performance from the Pacers forward in Game 6, and sees the best value in playing Siakam Over 9.5 rebounds + assists on betting sites in its Knicks vs. Pacers NBA player props. The Pacers scored 130 points in their Game 4 victory in Indiana against the Knicks behind Siakam's 30, so Siakam and his teammates could be popular pieces in a Knicks vs. Pacers same-game parlay at online sports betting sites. You can also check out our Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 SGP.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for today's slate.

Best Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 NBA props (odds subject to change):



Turner was largely uninvolved in Game 5, but there weren't many bright spots in that contest for Indiana as the Pacers look to brush off that performance as they return home. Turner had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Game 5, but in the two games of this series in Indiana, Turner averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists per contest. He went Over this total in points alone over those two home contests, so the chance to add assists in a nice sweetener in this buy-low opportunity following Turner finishing with fewer than 13 points for just the second time this postseason.

The Pacers center is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 assists per game this postseason despite Thursday's output. Although Karl-Anthony Towns played and had 24 points and 13 rebounds in Game 5, Towns was a game-time decision for Thursday, so he's likely playing at less than 100% after a hard fall on his knee late in Game 4. The Pacers could look to take advantage of any Turner vs. Town defensive opportunities they may have at home in Game 6. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best odds at -102, and a FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Pascal Siakam Over 9.5 rebounds + assists (-122)

It may seem kind of fluky, but it held true again in Game 5 as Siakam has continued to alternate a superstar performance with just a decent output throughout this series. The odd-numbered games have featured modest numbers from Siakam, but in the even-numbered games, Siakam scored at least 30 points in each contest and was effective in every aspect of the game. The oddsmakers have raised his total points to 20.5 for Saturday to coincide with this trend and due to that rise, Oh sees the best value in playing Siakam's Over points + rebounds. The model projects 11 points + rebounds for Siakam, who had six rebounds and five assists in Game 5 despite being held to 15 points.

"This season he is 54-39 (58.1%) Over this line on a 10.1 average, so all we are banking on is a normal output in a game where he should be on the floor as much as possible," Oh said. FanDuel is offering the best odds at -122 on this play as well, with other sportsbooks having his odds at -130 or higher, and a FanDuel promo code can help build your bankroll.

Mikal Bridges Over 18.5 points + assists (-110)

Bridges has gone Over this total in three of five games this series and hasn't finished below 16 points + assists against Indiana this round as he's consistently covered or been right at the number. He's averaging 16 points and three assists per game this series after averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 assists during the regular season. Jalen Brunson and Towns have taken on even larger offensive roles during the postseason, but Bridges has remained highly involved, averaging 15.8 shots per game this series, for ample opportunities to go Over this number.

The 28-year-old small forward is averaging 22 points + assists over his last 22 games against teams with a winning record and a defense ranked in the middle-third of the league, going Over in 15 of those 22 games (68.2%). He leads all Knicks in minutes (39.6 per game) and the model projects Bridges for 17 points and 3.2 assists over 41 minutes in a win-or-go-home Game 6. Caesars Sportsbook is offering this at -110 odds, and a Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing a wager of $1 or more.

