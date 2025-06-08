The Indiana Pacers continued their thrilling run through the 2025 NBA playoff bracket with another stunner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Game 2 is up next on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in OKC as the Thunder, who are favored by 11 points after opening at -9.5, look to salvage a split at home before the series shifts to Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton built on his legendary postseason with another last-second winner to cap a huge comeback in Game 1. For Game 2, SportsLine's model is zeroed in on his assists, projecting him to clear his 8.5 over/under line in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers props.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have to rebound better after getting crushed 56-39 on the boards. Chet Holmgren had just six rebounds in Game 1, well below his season average, and the model is looking for him to bounce back in Game 2. Holmgren has scored 21 or more points in three of his past five games, and his over/under for total points on Sunday is 14.5. He could be a popular piece in a Thunder vs. Pacers same-game parlay at online sports betting sites, along with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the Thunder look to bounce back in Game 2. What are the top 2025 NBA Finals props to jump on? SportsLine's model has locked in its best bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for the Game 2 slate. The NBA odds could change, so act now for maximum value. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

The model projects Holmgren to go Over his rebounds, projecting that he'll grab 9.1 on average after 10,000 simulations. Holmgren is averaging 8.0 boards per game throughout the season, but Oh points out that his numbers skyrocket in a competitive game, which Game 2 is certainly shaping up to be after the stunner in Game 1.

"He averaged 9.5 on the road and usually a much lower average at home, 7.1," Oh said. "That would normally be taken as a negative, but I'm taking this as a positive trend because his average was much higher in more competitive games (OKC on the road) and just because this is a home game as a double-digit favorite, it certainly qualifies as a competitive spot."

Myles Turner Over 13.5 points (+102)

Turner averaged 15.6 points per game in the regular season, and he had 15 in Game 1 of this series. He hit 50% from the field and was comfortable beyond the arc as well, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. There might be some room for growth in this category as well since he wasn't super assertive in getting to the foul line. He shot just four free throws in Game 1 as compared to as many as eight in the prior series against the Knicks.

SportsLine's model is projecting 14.5 points for Turner in Game 2, and with the plus-money return coming with this NBA prop at FanDuel, compared to this line having significant juice at other books, there's strong value at this number.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 8.5 assists (+105)

Haliburton's late-game shooting heroics have drawn most of the headlines in the 2025 NBA playoffs. He's also an elite distributor, however, averaging 9.2 assists per game this season, ranking third in the NBA. He had six assists in Game 1, but recent playoff data suggest that was a bit of an outlier. He averaged 10.5 assists per game against the Knicks, and he hit double-digits in this category four times in that round.

The model is projecting Haliburton to take a slight step back in scoring, projecting 19 points in the simulations in Game 2, but it likes him to clear his assists total. It is projecting 9.8 assists, a full 1.3 more than the line.

