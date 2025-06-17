Jalen Williams couldn't have picked a better night for a near career-best performance. The 24-year-old Thunder forward scored 40 points for just the second time in his three-year NBA career to lead Oklahoma City to a 120-109 Game 5 victory on Monday. The Thunder are now one win away from their first NBA Championship in Oklahoma City and the franchise's first title since 1979 in Seattle with Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals set for Thursday at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8:30 p.m. ET. Williams' stock has never been higher coming off his 40-point performance for his third straight game with at least 25 points. However, the model views his total points over/under jump as an overreaction to that short sample size, and has Williams' Under 23.5 total points as one of its best bets for Thursday NBA player props on betting sites.

Tyrese Haliburton has struggled on the road the majority of the postseason, and this occurred again in Game 5 with four points, all from the foul line, and six assists over 34 minutes. He was hampered by a calf injury, but said postgame, "If I can walk, then I want to play" when it comes to the remainder of the 2025 NBA Finals. Given his strong resolve and far better results at home, the model likes his Over on Thursday NBA prop bets on multiple NBA player props, but sees the best value in combining his points + assists Over 22.5 for online sports betting for Pacers vs. Thunder NBA player props bets and same-game parlay picks. This NBA prop can be played utilizing a DraftKings promo code for new users.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for today's slate. The NBA odds could change, so act now for maximum value. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 NBA props (odds subject to change):



Tyrese Haliburton Over 22.5 points + assists (-106)

Jalen Williams Under 23.5 points (-120)

Lu Dort Over 12.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Haliburton missed part of the first half with a calf injury in Game 5, but returned with his calf wrapped and made it clear postgame that he plans to play Game 6 regardless of the pain. The Pacers star point guard was limited on Monday with the injury, but he still played 34 minutes. Haliburton finished with no made field goals for the first time in his postseason career with four points and six assists, but he hasn't been the same player on the road as at home the entire postseason. He averaged 20 points and nine assists over the first two NBA Finals games in Indiana while going Over 22.5 points + assists in each contest.

He also went Over this number in all three home games in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, compared to finishing below this in each of his last four road postseason contests. Regardless of the injury, Haliburton may have been on his way to an underwhelming Game 5 road performance. But the model expects another stronger home performance in Indiana in a win-or-go-home Game 6, projecting him for a 30.4 points + assists total. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering this at -106 odds while other sportsbooks have his Over at -115 odds or greater, or raised his total to 23.5.

Jalen Williams Under 23.5 points (-120)

There is no denying how great Williams has played over the last three games of the 2025 NBA Finals, as he's turning himself into a household name among NBA fans as a top No. 2 scoring option alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Although he's scored more than 25 points in three straight games, Williams went Under this scoring total in five of the seven previous games during the NBA Finals and Western Conference Finals. He averaged 21.6 points per game during the regular season, so the model still doesn't believe his 25+ point performance should be the expectation entering Game 6.

The model projects Williams for 20.6 points on Thursday. The Thunder also aren't in a must-win mode, as Monday felt like in his 40-point outburst, so if Oklahoma City falls behind early, the Thunder could focus more on Game 7 than pushing their key players in Game 6. BetMGM is offering Williams Under 23.5 points at -120 odds, while other betting apps have juiced the odds even more.

Lu Dort Over 12.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Dort had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists to easily go Over this number in Game 5, and he's gone Over this total in two of his last three games and three of the first five games of the 2025 NBA Finals. The 26-year-old Thunder guard has gone Over this total in 32 of 40 games (80%) of contests he's played at least 30 minutes and he's played at least 30 minutes in four of five games this series, including each of the last three. He's gone Over this number in three of four games he's played at least 30 minutes this series. Oh also notes Dort is averaging an 18.4 PRA total over his last nine games against the Pacers, going Over 12.5 in seven of those contests.

"The Thunder need his defense vs. the Pacers, which leads to his solid rebounding and assist numbers in these matchups," Oh said. "He is also shooting his threes with confidence. In the past, he would be gun-shy if he missed his first few threes, but after he basically won a game vs. Denver with clutch threes, he shoots that moon ball with confidence all game long, resulting in 14 for 24 shooting in the Finals." FanDuel is offering the best odds at -125.

