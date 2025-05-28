The Minnesota Timberwolves will face elimination on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on Wednesday with an 8:30 p.m. ET start. Our model expects multiple big men, including Randle and Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, to outperform some of their totals in Wednesday NBA players props on betting sites. Randle is averaging 26 points and six rebounds in the odd games this season, compared to 5.5 points and six rebounds in the even games in one of the Thunder vs. Timberwolves betting trends entering Game 5 for anyone making NBA picks at online sports betting sites. You can also check out our Thunder vs. Timberwolves SGP.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for today's slate. The NBA odds could change, so act now for maximum value. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

Best Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 5 NBA props:



Naz Reid Over 9.5 points (+102)

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 8.5 points + assists (-106)

Julius Randle Over 6.5 rebounds (-110)

Naz Reid Over 9.5 points (+102)

The model projects Reid 11 points and the Timberwolves center averaged 14.2 points per game this season as Oh loves a plus-money opportunity on a player at a number below his projection and average. While Reid averaged fewer points on the road this season, he's scored at least 10 points in 29 of 46 road games (63%). The 6-foot-9 center has gone Over this total in three straight games while playing 23.3 minutes per contest. Oh expects Reid, who has made three 3-pointers over his last two games, to create enough open looks inside and beyond the arc to cover this number. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best odds at +102, and signing up using a FanDuel promo code earns you $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

"Naz Reid will get open from three and shoot it without a lot of fanfare and will take a smaller defender down low," Oh said. "You get the added benefit of Rudy Gobert potentially reverting back to a foul-prone defender without a clear role to play, which could result in Reid getting center minutes even if Randle is in a groove."

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 8.5 points + assists (-106)

Hartenstein has failed to go Over this number in back-to-back contests, but he did in each of the first two games of the series at home as the Thunder return to Oklahoma City. The 7-foot center has gone Over this number in all seven home games this postseason, including averaging nine points and one assist in the first two games in Oklahoma City this series.

The model projects Hartenstein for a 12.4 points + assists total on Wednesday as he averaged 15.0 points + assists per game this season. He has gone Over this total in 14 of his last 25 games against a team with a winning record and a top-10 ranked defense, averaging 14.9 total points + assists per game. Hartenstein's best offense comes at the rim with short shots near the basket and free-throw line and a few of those paired with the one assist he's averaging per game this series can be enough to cover this number as the Thunder will likely be a motivated team to end this series at home on Wednesday to advance to the NBA Finals. FanDuel is offering the best odds at -106 while other sportsbooks have this juiced to as high as -120 with some moving the number to 9.5 already, and a FanDuel promo code can give you more bonus funds to play with in other postseason contests.

Julius Randle Over 6.5 rebounds (-110)



Despite going just 1-of-7 from the field and possibly playing his worst game of the year with the regular season and playoffs combined, Randle still had seven rebounds as he was aggressive on the glass to try and make up for his shooting ineffectiveness and five turnovers. Randle had eight rebounds in Game 1 in Oklahoma City, and he averaged more rebounds on the road (7.5 per game) than he did at home (6.6) this season.

Randle has gone Over this rebound total in 14 of his last 25 games against a team with a top-10 defense, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game in those contests. He's averaging six rebounds per game this series, going Over this total in half the games, as he's been Over or just below this total in all four games this series. Minnesota will need aggression and efficiency from Randle for any chance of a Game 5 upset to extend the series, and the model projects Randle for 7.6 rebounds on Wednesday. DraftKings Sportsbook is offereing the best odds at -110, and signing up with a DraftKings promo code can earn you $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.