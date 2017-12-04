3 things as the Mavericks take on the Nuggets in Dallas

Dallas looks to carry over the momentum from their blowout win against the Clippers on Saturday.

The Dallas Mavericks had their way with a depleted Los Angeles Clippers squad a few days ago, but things will be a little more difficult tonight as they take on a Denver Nuggets team that is currently occupying the fourth seed in the daunted Western Conference with a record of 13-9. Against a team led by talented big men Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap, the Mavs definitely have their work cut out for them.

Here’s what to look for tonight.

Limiting Jokic helps Dallas’ chances

Because Jokic literally does it all for Denver. So far this season, he leads the Nuggets in scoring (15.5 PPG), rebounding (10.6 RPG) and assists (4.6 APG). For a 6’10” center, those are spectacular numbers, but for him to be leading Denver in assists really speaks to Denver’s lack of playmaking abilities from its guards. Emmanuel Mudiay has the next highest assist average at 3.3 per game.

If the Mavs can find a way to limit Jokic’s production, they’ll have much better chances of pulling out a win. Like with every game so far this season, though, that’s a lot easier said than done.

The Nuggets are a bad road team

Denver is currently sitting at fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 13-9, but they are a drastically different team on the road than they are at home. At home, the Nuggets boast an impressive 10-2 record. On the road, however, they are only 3-7 so far this season, scoring nearly 12 fewer points than what they’re used to at home.

After completely dismantling the struggling Clippers with 16 made three pointers on Saturday, the Mavs hope some of that momentum will carry over to this game. If it does, don’t be surprised if Dallas comes away with their second consecutive blowout victory.

Nerlens Noel hotdog watch

Just kidding — we’ll actually be watching to see if the whole hotdog debacle magically results in Noel getting some playing time. Why would that have any affect on his playing time? I don’t really know. Will it happen? I highly doubt it, but that whole situation Saturday was so very awkward, and on Sunday, the Mavs somehow managed to make it even more awkward by doing this.

With Rick Carlisle by his side, @NerlensNoel3 explains why he went to get a hot dog at halftime against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/e6F1lpREpt — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 3, 2017

But, maybe, just maybe, it took something dumb like this to release some tension (assuming there was some) between Rick Carlisle and Noel. There’s probably nothing to this, and to be completely honest, I probably just wasted a “reason to watch” section. I won’t hold my breath, but at least for now it looks like the two sides are maybe trying to work something out.

Rick Carlisle spent extra time working with Nerlens Noel after today’s @dallasmavs practice. pic.twitter.com/QDjCzGWsJA — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 4, 2017

How to watch

The Mavs and Nuggets will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. Central and can be watched on FSSW or NBA League Pass.