3 things we learned as Dallas loses at home to Spurs, 97-91

The Mavs fall again.

The Dallas Mavericks dropped to 2-13 on the season, losing at home to Texas rival San Antonio Tuesday night. The Spurs -- still without their best player, Kawhi Leonard -- struggled shooting the ball, but not enough to be overcome by an equally cold Mavs team who continue to look like a bottom rung NBA team.

In case you didn’t get enough Spurs tonight, Mavs fans, don’t fret. Dallas will take on their fellow Southwest Division team 4 times in a little over a month.

Fourth quarter outburst hides poor offensive performance

It was 17-16 after one quarter and 62-60 heading into the final frame, but both teams combined for 66 points in that last period to make the score look at least respectable. Most of that offense came at the free throw line (the Spurs took 17 of their 27 free throws on the night in the 4th). The two pretty good three-point shooting teams combined to go 16-60 from behind the line.

Barnes’ hot streak ends

Harrison Barnes hit his first two jumpers early, looking like he was going to continue his strong play of the previous few games, but then missed eight in a row en route to a poor night, finishing 5-16 from the field. Barnes didn’t get much relief at the other end, where he had to body up LaMarcus Aldridge in the post. Barnes had been the bright spot in Dallas’ otherwise pitiful play recently, and at this point when he’s not able to get going, the Mavs have no chance.

Smith’s career night wasn’t quite that dominant

Smith scored 27 points, setting a new career high, but if we’re being completely honest, Smith alternated flashy with forgettable. Most of his points came with the Mavs down late in desperation mode and the Spurs playing a “soft” defense. He had several highlight dunks, but committed six turnovers to just two assists, and had some bailout shots on bad possessions. He was -8 on the night.

The reality is he’s still a 19 year old rookie, so appreciate the points in whatever fashion they come.