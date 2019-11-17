Pelicans vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 3-9; Golden State 2-11
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.67 points per game. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET. New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 2-18 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Miami Heat took down the Pelicans 109-94 on Saturday. New Orleans got a solid performance out of SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Alexander-Walker didn't help his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 105-100 to the Boston Celtics. SG D'Angelo Russell wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; he played for 25 minutes with and nine turnovers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.7 on average. The Warriors have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95
