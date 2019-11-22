Watch Pistons vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Detroit 4-10; Atlanta 4-10
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.86 points per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Hawks and five for Detroit.
The Hawks came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 135-127. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of SF De'Andre Hunter, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Detroit's and the Chicago Bulls' game was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 109-89 punch to the gut against Chicago. G Langston Galloway had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116.9 on average. The Pistons have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.80
Odds
The Pistons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94
Watch This Game Live
-
