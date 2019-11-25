How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 6-11; Los Angeles 14-2

What to Know

After four games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Allowing an average of 115.41 points per game, San Antonio has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday, winning 111-104.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 109-108. Los Angeles PF Anthony Davis looked sharp as he had 22 points in addition to five blocks.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 6-11 and Los Angeles to 14-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for San Antonio, Los Angeles rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.