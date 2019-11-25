How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 6-11; Los Angeles 14-2
What to Know
After four games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Allowing an average of 115.41 points per game, San Antonio has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday, winning 111-104.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 109-108. Los Angeles PF Anthony Davis looked sharp as he had 22 points in addition to five blocks.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 6-11 and Los Angeles to 14-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for San Antonio, Los Angeles rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 11, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 87
