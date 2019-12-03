How to watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-6; Portland 8-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 11-11), but not for long. Los Angeles will stay at home another game and welcome Portland at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.43 points per game.

Los Angeles was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Washington Wizards 150-125 on Sunday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 82-57.

Meanwhile, Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chicago Bulls last week, sneaking past 107-103. SF Carmelo Anthony was the offensive standout of the game for Portland, as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 15-6 and the Trail Blazers to 8-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are stumbling into the contest with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.7 on average. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $7.81

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

Los Angeles and Portland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.