How to watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 15-6; Portland 8-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 11-11), but not for long. Los Angeles will stay at home another game and welcome Portland at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.43 points per game.
Los Angeles was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Washington Wizards 150-125 on Sunday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 82-57.
Meanwhile, Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chicago Bulls last week, sneaking past 107-103. SF Carmelo Anthony was the offensive standout of the game for Portland, as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards.
Their wins bumped the Clippers to 15-6 and the Trail Blazers to 8-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are stumbling into the contest with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.7 on average. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.81
Odds
The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles and Portland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Nov 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 12, 2019 - Portland 125 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 17, 2018 - Portland 131 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 08, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 30, 2018 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 18, 2018 - Portland 122 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Oct 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 80
- Oct 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 29, 2016 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Apr 27, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. Los Angeles 84
- Apr 23, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Apr 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 17, 2016 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 24, 2016 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Portland 98
- Nov 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 87
- Nov 20, 2015 - Portland 102 vs. Los Angeles 91
