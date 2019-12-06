Cavaliers vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-15; Orlando 10-11
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Orlando is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
The Magic strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 128-114. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was F Aaron Gordon, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cleveland lost to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 127-94. Cleveland was down 97-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 10-11 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 5-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.9. The Magic are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.7 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Orlando.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- Oct 23, 2019 - Orlando 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Mar 14, 2019 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 03, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Orlando 102 vs. Cleveland 100
- Feb 06, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 98
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cleveland 131 vs. Orlando 127
- Oct 21, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 04, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 11, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Orlando 104
- Oct 29, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 18, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 79
- Dec 11, 2015 - Cleveland 111 vs. Orlando 76
- Nov 23, 2015 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 103
