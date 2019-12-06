Cavaliers vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 5-15; Orlando 10-11

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Orlando is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Magic strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 128-114. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was F Aaron Gordon, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cleveland lost to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 127-94. Cleveland was down 97-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 10-11 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 5-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.9. The Magic are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.7 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Orlando.