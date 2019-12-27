Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Boston
Current Records: Cleveland 9-21; Boston 21-7
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will be home for the holidays to greet the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Boston skips in on four wins and Cleveland on three.
The stars were brightly shining for Boston in a 118-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. No one put up better numbers for the Celtics than F Jaylen Brown, who really brought his A game. He shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close, but Cleveland ultimately received the gift of a 121-118 victory from a begrudging Atlanta squad on Monday. Their PG Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points along with six boards.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Celtics to 21-7 and the Cavaliers to 9-21. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.2. Less enviably, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cavaliers.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $94.04
Odds
The Celtics are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Boston.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 05, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77
