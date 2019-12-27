Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Boston

Current Records: Cleveland 9-21; Boston 21-7

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be home for the holidays to greet the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Boston skips in on four wins and Cleveland on three.

The stars were brightly shining for Boston in a 118-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. No one put up better numbers for the Celtics than F Jaylen Brown, who really brought his A game. He shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Cleveland ultimately received the gift of a 121-118 victory from a begrudging Atlanta squad on Monday. Their PG Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points along with six boards.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Celtics to 21-7 and the Cavaliers to 9-21. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Celtics come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.2. Less enviably, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cavaliers.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.04

Odds

The Celtics are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 217

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Boston.