Bulls vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 29-5; Chicago 13-20

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 8 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bulls simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-81. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-43.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Milwaukee in a 111-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Milwaukee's SF Ersan Ilyasova filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists.

The wins brought Chicago up to 13-20 and Milwaukee to 29-5. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. We'll see if the Bucks' 5% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.