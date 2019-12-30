Bulls vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Chicago
Current Records: Milwaukee 29-5; Chicago 13-20
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 8 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Bulls simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-81. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-43.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Milwaukee in a 111-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Milwaukee's SF Ersan Ilyasova filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists.
The wins brought Chicago up to 13-20 and Milwaukee to 29-5. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. We'll see if the Bucks' 5% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106
