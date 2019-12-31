Raptors vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Toronto
Current Records: Cleveland 10-22; Toronto 22-11
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. Cleveland should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.
The Cavaliers were expected to lose against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Cavaliers snuck past Minnesota with a 94-88 win. PG Collin Sexton (18 points) and PG Darius Garland (18 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at halftime, but Toronto was not quite the Oklahoma City Thunder's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Raptors needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97 to Oklahoma City. One thing holding the Raptors back was the mediocre play of SF OG Anunoby, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
The Raptors are now 22-11 while the Cavaliers sit at 10-22. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Toronto.
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99
