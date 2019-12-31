Raptors vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Toronto

Current Records: Cleveland 10-22; Toronto 22-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. Cleveland should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.

The Cavaliers were expected to lose against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Cavaliers snuck past Minnesota with a 94-88 win. PG Collin Sexton (18 points) and PG Darius Garland (18 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at halftime, but Toronto was not quite the Oklahoma City Thunder's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Raptors needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97 to Oklahoma City. One thing holding the Raptors back was the mediocre play of SF OG Anunoby, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Raptors are now 22-11 while the Cavaliers sit at 10-22. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Toronto.