How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cleveland

Current Records: Detroit 13-24; Cleveland 10-26

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be playing at home again on Tuesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. Cleveland and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a decisive 118-103 margin. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Dante Exum, who had 28 points. Exum had trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Exum's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Detroit opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of SF Sekou Doumbouya, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Cleveland took a serious blow against Detroit the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 127-94. Can the Cavaliers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.