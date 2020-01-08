Magic vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Magic vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Orlando
Current Records: Washington 12-24; Orlando 17-20
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Washington and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.64 points per game.
The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Boston Celtics on Monday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 victory. Washington's PG Ish Smith filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points.
Meanwhile, Orlando greeted the new year with a 101-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Orlando's PG Markelle Fultz filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points along with five boards.
Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Orlando is now 17-20 while Washington sits at 12-24. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.1 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Magic are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Orlando.
- Jan 01, 2020 - Orlando 122 vs. Washington 101
- Dec 03, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Washington 120
- Nov 17, 2019 - Orlando 125 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87
