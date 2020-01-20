Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Portland

Current Records: Golden State 10-34; Portland 18-26

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while Portland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Golden State strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 109-95. It was another big night for SG D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Portland and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 119-106, it was darn close to turning into one. SF Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland and finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Warriors aren't expected to pull this one out (the Trail Blazers are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Warriors are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Warriors came up short against the Trail Blazers the last time the two teams met in December, falling 122-112. A big part of Golden State's success was PF Eric Paschall, so the Trail Blazers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.28

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Portland.