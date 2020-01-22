How to watch Heat vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington @ Miami

Current Records: Washington 14-28; Miami 30-13

What to Know

On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.76 points per game. Washington and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. The odds don't look promising for Washington, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 106-100 win. Washington can attribute much of their success to C Ian Mahinmi, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 118-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Miami PF James Johnson looked sharp as he had 22 points along with six rebounds. Johnson had trouble finding his footing against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Johnson's points were the most he has had all season.

Their wins bumped Washington to 14-28 and Miami to 30-13. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Washington.