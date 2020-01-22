How to watch Heat vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Heat vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Miami
Current Records: Washington 14-28; Miami 30-13
What to Know
On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.76 points per game. Washington and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. The odds don't look promising for Washington, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 106-100 win. Washington can attribute much of their success to C Ian Mahinmi, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 118-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Miami PF James Johnson looked sharp as he had 22 points along with six rebounds. Johnson had trouble finding his footing against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Johnson's points were the most he has had all season.
Their wins bumped Washington to 14-28 and Miami to 30-13. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Washington.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103
