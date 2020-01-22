How to watch Rockets vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rockets vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Houston
Current Records: Denver 30-13; Houston 26-16
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Denver isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Monday. It was another big night for PF Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston was up 87-71 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Denver is now 30-13 while Houston sits at 26-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.6 on average. But the Rockets come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.68
Odds
The Rockets are a big 8-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
James partners to give teens free bikes
James is in town to face the Knicks on Wednesday
-
How to watch: Zion makes NBA debut
Williamson will make his long-awaited debut after suffering a torn meniscus in October
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 22 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Officer suspended for filming West video
The former NBA guard was involved in a fight earlier this week
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs odds for Zion's debut
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the debut of Zion Williamson 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets