How to watch Rockets vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston

Current Records: Denver 30-13; Houston 26-16

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Denver isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Monday. It was another big night for PF Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston was up 87-71 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Denver is now 30-13 while Houston sits at 26-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.6 on average. But the Rockets come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $7.68

Odds

The Rockets are a big 8-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.