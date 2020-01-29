Kings vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Kings vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Sacramento
Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-20; Sacramento 17-29
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 108.06 points per contest before their game tonight. They will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Oklahoma City knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Sacramento likes a good challenge.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Thunder had to settle for a 107-97 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 21 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 133-129 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 97-78 deficit.
The last time the two teams met in last December, Oklahoma City and Sacramento were neck-and-neck, but Oklahoma City came up empty-handed after a 94-93 defeat. Can the Thunder avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Sacramento and Oklahoma City both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95
