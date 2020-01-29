Kings vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-20; Sacramento 17-29

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 108.06 points per contest before their game tonight. They will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Oklahoma City knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Sacramento likes a good challenge.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Thunder had to settle for a 107-97 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 21 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 133-129 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 97-78 deficit.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Oklahoma City and Sacramento were neck-and-neck, but Oklahoma City came up empty-handed after a 94-93 defeat. Can the Thunder avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Sacramento and Oklahoma City both have eight wins in their last 16 games.