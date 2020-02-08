Timberwolves vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 36-15; Minnesota 15-35
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Feb. 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. Minnesota staggers into the matchup hobbled by 13 consecutive losses while Los Angeles skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 127-120. Minnesota was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Josh Okogie, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, the Clippers strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 128-111. It was another big night for Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds.
The Timberwolves aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.
Minnesota is now 15-35 while Los Angeles sits at 36-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota enters the matchup with 21.8 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Clippers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Los Angeles a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.99
Odds
The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota and Los Angeles both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Minnesota 106
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Magic odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Magic matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Warriors matchup 10,000...
-
Clippers vs. T-Wolves odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Clippers vs. Timberwolves matchup...
-
Lillard, Blazers robbed by missed call
You can only hope this call doesn't end up haunting the Blazers down the stretch of the playoff...
-
Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24
The city will officially honor the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant
-
Heat's deadline moves unusual in context
Miami's trade deadline either makes no sense or perfect sense, with nothing in between
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant