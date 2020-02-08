Timberwolves vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-15; Minnesota 15-35

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Feb. 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. Minnesota staggers into the matchup hobbled by 13 consecutive losses while Los Angeles skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 127-120. Minnesota was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Josh Okogie, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 128-111. It was another big night for Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds.

The Timberwolves aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.

Minnesota is now 15-35 while Los Angeles sits at 36-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota enters the matchup with 21.8 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Clippers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Los Angeles a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.99

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota and Los Angeles both have eight wins in their last 16 games.