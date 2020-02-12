Watch Mavericks vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Dallas
Current Records: Sacramento 21-32; Dallas 32-22
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.43 points per game.
It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 123-119 to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 71-50 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between Sacramento and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 123-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacramento 110 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Zion's scoring tear surpasses MJ, Shaq
Williamson hung 31 points on the Blazers on Tuesday
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
-
76ers move Al Horford to bench
Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year
-
Report: Knicks won't hire Worldwide Wes
Wesley was originally going to join as a consultant
-
How to watch: 3-Point Contest
Nets guard Joe Harris is back to defend his title
-
Report: Knicks to hire Leon Rose as prez
The Knicks parted ways with Steve Mills on Tuesday, and quickly found a replacement
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant