Watch Mavericks vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Dallas

Current Records: Sacramento 21-32; Dallas 32-22

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.43 points per game.

It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 123-119 to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 71-50 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Sacramento and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 123-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.