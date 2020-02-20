How to watch Pistons vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Detroit
Current Records: Milwaukee 46-8; Detroit 19-38
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 28 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Orlando Magic last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 116-112. Power forward Christian Wood put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday, falling 118-111. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (19 points) and small forward Khris Middleton (17 points) were the top scorers for the Bucks.
Detroit is now 19-38 while Milwaukee sits at 46-8. Detroit is 15-22 after losses this season, Milwaukee 7-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.21
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Detroit.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88
-
