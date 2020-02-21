Wizards vs. Cavaliers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Washington

Current Records: Cleveland 14-40; Washington 20-33

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wizards have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks on the road last week as they won 114-96. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 30 points.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Cleveland last Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Atlanta Hawks with a sharp 127-105 win. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Cleveland yet this season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds, and power forward Larry Nance Jr., who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Washington is now 20-33 while the Cavaliers sit at 14-40. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is stumbling into the matchup with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.8 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Washington.