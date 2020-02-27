Warriors vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 44-12; Golden State 12-46

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. Los Angeles is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Golden State is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, winning 118-109. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 40 points, six assists and eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Warriors received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 112-94 to the Sacramento Kings. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who did not have his best game; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Los Angeles is now 44-12 while Golden State sits at 12-46. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.