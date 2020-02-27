Warriors vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 44-12; Golden State 12-46
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. Los Angeles is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Golden State is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, winning 118-109. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 40 points, six assists and eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Warriors received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 112-94 to the Sacramento Kings. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who did not have his best game; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Los Angeles is now 44-12 while Golden State sits at 12-46. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Jayson Tatum stays hot, makes history
Tatum becomes first player since Shaquille O'Neal to have three straight games of at least...
-
Doncic ties Kidd in Mavs record book
Doncic did it in 119 games, while Kidd needed 500
-
Sixers teetering on brink of disaster
The Sixers bet the house on big names that don't fit alongside their biggest stars, who are...
-
Jones Jr. pulls off incredible alley-oop
Jones tipped in a lob while being spun around in mid-air
-
Bryant memorial items up for sale online
About $3,000 could get you every bit of memorabilia from Kobe's public memorial
-
LeBron will sit vs. Warriors Thursday
We're officially entering load management season for the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game