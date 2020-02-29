Cavaliers vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Cleveland
Current Records: Indiana 35-24; Cleveland 17-42
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. While the odds are definitely not in Cleveland's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played on Friday, losing 116-104. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of point guard Collin Sexton, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Portland Trail Blazers 106-100 on Thursday. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.
Cleveland is now 17-42 while Indiana sits at 35-24. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Indiana enters the contest with a 47.50% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Indiana's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Pacers are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 215
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Indiana.
- Nov 01, 2019 - Indiana 102 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 26, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 09, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Cleveland 90
- Jan 08, 2019 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 115
- Dec 18, 2018 - Cleveland 92 vs. Indiana 91
- Oct 27, 2018 - Indiana 119 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 29, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 27, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Cleveland 87
- Apr 25, 2018 - Cleveland 98 vs. Indiana 95
- Apr 22, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 20, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Cleveland 90
- Apr 18, 2018 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 97
- Apr 15, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Cleveland 80
- Jan 26, 2018 - Cleveland 115 vs. Indiana 108
- Jan 12, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Cleveland 95
- Dec 08, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Indiana 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 23, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Apr 20, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Indiana 114
- Apr 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 15, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Indiana 108
- Apr 02, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Indiana 130
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cleveland 132 vs. Indiana 117
- Nov 16, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 06, 2016 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Feb 29, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - Cleveland 111 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Cleveland 101 vs. Indiana 97
