Cavaliers vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indiana 35-24; Cleveland 17-42

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. While the odds are definitely not in Cleveland's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played on Friday, losing 116-104. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of point guard Collin Sexton, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Portland Trail Blazers 106-100 on Thursday. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

Cleveland is now 17-42 while Indiana sits at 35-24. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Indiana enters the contest with a 47.50% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Indiana's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Pacers are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Indiana.