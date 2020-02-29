Watch Suns vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Suns vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Phoenix
Current Records: Golden State 12-47; Phoenix 24-36
What to Know
This Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.07 points per game. The Warriors and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
Golden State's and the Los Angeles Lakers' contest on Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched 62-34 in the second half. Golden State ended up on the wrong side of a painful 116-86 walloping at Los Angeles' hands. Golden State was down 94-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by power forward Eric Paschall, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix skirted by the Detroit Pistons 113-111 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard Devin Booker with 0:01 remaining. Despite their loss, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Ricky Rubio, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 dimes along with six rebounds, was the best among equals. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Rubio.
Golden State isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.92
Odds
The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 12, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 27, 2019 - Golden State 105 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 30, 2019 - Phoenix 121 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 14
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 14 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Grizzlies game 10,000...
-
Rockets vs. Celtics odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Celtics vs. Rockets game 10,000 times.
-
Knicks vs. Bulls odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Knicks vs. Bulls game 10,000 times.
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 29 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Tacko Fall towers over John Cena
You won't see many people tower over John Cena
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game