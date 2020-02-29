Watch Suns vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Phoenix

Current Records: Golden State 12-47; Phoenix 24-36

What to Know

This Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.07 points per game. The Warriors and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

Golden State's and the Los Angeles Lakers' contest on Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched 62-34 in the second half. Golden State ended up on the wrong side of a painful 116-86 walloping at Los Angeles' hands. Golden State was down 94-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by power forward Eric Paschall, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix skirted by the Detroit Pistons 113-111 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard Devin Booker with 0:01 remaining. Despite their loss, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Ricky Rubio, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 dimes along with six rebounds, was the best among equals. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Rubio.

Golden State isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.92

Odds

The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.