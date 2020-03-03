Celtics vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Celtics vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Boston
Current Records: Brooklyn 26-33; Boston 41-18
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for the Nets as they fell 116-113 to the Miami Heat this past Saturday. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists.
Speaking of close games: Boston fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 111-110. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Boston had been the slight favorite coming in. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes, and point guard Marcus Smart, who had 26 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. The matchup made it Tatum's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.38
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95
