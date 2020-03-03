Celtics vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-33; Boston 41-18

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Nets as they fell 116-113 to the Miami Heat this past Saturday. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists.

Speaking of close games: Boston fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 111-110. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Boston had been the slight favorite coming in. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes, and point guard Marcus Smart, who had 26 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. The matchup made it Tatum's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.38

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.