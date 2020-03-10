Watch Wizards vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wizards vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 20-44; Washington 23-40
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 4-13 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. New York has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington is surely hoping to exploit.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 96-84 win at home. New York's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds, and center Mitchell Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played on Sunday, losing 100-89. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Shabazz Napier, who had 27 points and seven assists.
New York's victory brought them up to 20-44 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 23-40. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average. The Wizards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110
