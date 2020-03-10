Watch Wizards vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 20-44; Washington 23-40

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 4-13 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. New York has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington is surely hoping to exploit.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 96-84 win at home. New York's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds, and center Mitchell Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played on Sunday, losing 100-89. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Shabazz Napier, who had 27 points and seven assists.

New York's victory brought them up to 20-44 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 23-40. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average. The Wizards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Washington have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.