Bulls vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 19-45; Chicago 21-43

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 132-129 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards along with three blocks.

Speaking of close games: Chicago was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 110-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Small forward Otto Porter Jr. (23 points) and point guard Coby White (21 points) were the top scorers for the Bulls.

Cleveland is now 19-45 while Chicago sits at 21-43. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 9.5 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Chicago ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.06 on average. In other words, the Cavaliers will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Cleveland.