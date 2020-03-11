Watch Heat vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Miami

Current Records: Charlotte 22-42; Miami 41-23

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are staring down a pretty large ten-point disadvantage in the spread for Wednesday's matchup. Charlotte and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Hornets haven't won a contest against Miami since Oct. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 143-138. Small forward Miles Bridges wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte and finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Miami had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, taking their contest 100-89. It was another big night for the Heat's power forward Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists.

Miami's win lifted them to 41-23 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 22-42. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.