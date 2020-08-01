Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 41-23; New Orleans 28-36

What to Know

It's been 144 days since they last took the court, but the New Orleans Pelicans will need to shake the rust off fast if they want to make a push for the playoffs. They and the Utah Jazz will take the court at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HP Field House. New Orleans had been allowing an average of 117.45 points per game before the break, so this might be their chance for a fresh defensive start.

To jog your memory: the Pelicans didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road four months ago as they won 120-107. New Orleans' point guard Jrue Holiday was on fire, picking up 37 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Toronto Raptors four months ago, falling 101-92. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Joe Ingles, who had 20 points and six assists along with five boards.

New Orleans is now 28-36 while Utah sits at 41-23. New Orleans, 11th in the Western Conference, is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next eight games are critical for them. The Jazz have clinched a playoff berth as the current fourth seed in the Western Conference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

